Hart will start Thursday's Game 6 showdown against the Islanders.

The 22-year-old was solid in Tuesday's Game 5 win, stopping 29 of 32 shots. Across the series, Hart has gone 2-2-0 along with a 2.88 GAA and .902 save percentage in his four appearances. Hart could be busy in net again Thursday, as the Islanders have topped at least 30 shots in each of the past three contests.