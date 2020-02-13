Hart will claim the net Thursday against the Panthers in Sunrise.

Hart displayed no signs of rust in his return from a month-long absence, stopping 30 of the 31 shots flung his way by the Panthers in Philadelphia on Monday. As a result, he'll get the cage again in Thursday's road rematch. It may be more difficult to tame the Cats on their home ice sheet, with the opposition averaging 3.82 goals per game at that location this season, good for third-highest in the league.