Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine Thursday
Hart will claim the net Thursday against the Panthers in Sunrise.
Hart displayed no signs of rust in his return from a month-long absence, stopping 30 of the 31 shots flung his way by the Panthers in Philadelphia on Monday. As a result, he'll get the cage again in Thursday's road rematch. It may be more difficult to tame the Cats on their home ice sheet, with the opposition averaging 3.82 goals per game at that location this season, good for third-highest in the league.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Grabs win in return•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Won't dress against Washington•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Will miss at least one more week•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Dealing with abdominal injury•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Injured during practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.