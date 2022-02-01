Hart will defend the cage Tuesday against visiting Winnipeg, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has posted a 1-2-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .921 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 23-year-old recently snapped a personal eight-game win drought and ended a Flyers 13-game slide simultaneously by stopping 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against Los Angeles on Saturday. Vancouver has gone 8-8-6 and averaged 33.2 shots on goal and 2.55 goals for per game while on the road this season, ranking sixth and 21st respectively.