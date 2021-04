Hart will get the start at home against the Bruins on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers will give Brian Elliott the starting nod for Monday's tilt in Boston while Hart will see action in the second game of the back-to-back set. The 22-year-old is 0-3-1 over his last four starts, coughing up 17 goals on just 95 shots during that span. He's struggled against the Bruins all season as well, going 0-2-2 with a 5.32 GAA and .843 save percentage.