Hart stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

The loss snapped Hart's winning streak at four games, but he probably deserved a better fate with his season-high 35 stops. The 21-year-old has been a completely different goaltender since the calendar turned to November, going 4-0-1 with a .942 save percentage. He'll look to get right back into the win column Friday at Ottawa.