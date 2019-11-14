Flyers' Carter Hart: Terrific in shootout defeat
Hart stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
The loss snapped Hart's winning streak at four games, but he probably deserved a better fate with his season-high 35 stops. The 21-year-old has been a completely different goaltender since the calendar turned to November, going 4-0-1 with a .942 save percentage. He'll look to get right back into the win column Friday at Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.