Hart will defend the home net Thursday against the Devils, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hart had a tough training camp as he suffered a lower-body injury early on but he is healthy and ready to go. Hart has had a couple of poor seasons in net, going 9-11-5 with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage in 2020-21. He followed that up last season with a 13-24-7 mark to go with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The 24-year-old is still the Flyers No. 1 goaltender but needs to get back to the way he played in his first two seasons in the NHL, where it looked like he was a future star.