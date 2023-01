Hart stopped 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

The Kings stuck to their scouting report against Hart and it paid off, as the final two shots to beat him -- Samuel Fagemo's snipe late in the second period, and Kevin Fiala's OT winner -- both went high glove side. The 24-year-old netminder continues to have trouble stringing together consecutive sharp outings, and through eight outings in January, Hart is 4-3-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .900 save percentage.