Hart allowed one goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes came into this game on a heater, but Hart cooled them off with his second win in a row. He's allowed one goal in each of those victories, getting back on track after a four-game skid. The 25-year-old netminder is now 8-6-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 16 starts. The Flyers' road trip continues in Colorado on Saturday.