Hart stopped 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

He had little chance on either goal and got little help from the Flyers' skaters, as the team didn't show much jump coming out of the All-Star break. Hart has just two wins in his last seven starts and hasn't won a game when allowing more than one goal since Jan. 11, highlighting just how small his margin for error is. Given the roster around him, Hart's 15-15-8 record, 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage on the season aren't too bad at all.