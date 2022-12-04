Hart made 15 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

It was a sleepy game until the third period. With the score tied 1-1, Hart came out to play a dump-in, but coughed up the puck and Dawson Mercer took advantage. He picked up the puck behind the net and tucked it in at the post with Hart still out of the net. Jack Hughes picked up a rebound a few minutes later and pushed the score up to 3-1. Since the start of November, Hart is 2-7-3 in 12 starts with a 0.893 save percentage. It's hard to keep him in your fantasy net with numbers like that.