Hart made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

He'll get over the wonky goal on a shot from center ice that bounced off the end boards, into his skates and into the net. But Hart will forever be tied to the game where Steven Stamkos' assist made the sniper the first Bolt to hit 1,000 career points. Hart continues to be the backbone for a very bad Flyers' squad and his 7-6-4 record, 2.81 GAA and .914 save percentage show just how much of a "Hart campaign" the young goalie has provided.