Hart stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Red Wings.

While Detroit scored five times on 13 shots in the first period, Hart was able to regain his focus and give the Flyers a chance to not only mount a comeback but take the lead with about five minutes left in the third. A Dylan Larkin tally from a bad angle when the netminder left a gap at the post sent the game into OT however, and Hart got beaten by Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane in the shootout. Hart had been sidelined since Dec. 9 due to an illness, so he may not have been completely recovered. He still hasn't taken a regulation loss in nearly a month, going 3-0-2 over his last five starts with a 2.73 GAA and .917 save percentage.