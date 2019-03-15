Flyers' Carter Hart: Tough way to return to action
Hart made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.
He allowed four goals. It was a tough way to get back in action following injury. Hart did all he could, but the Cap were absolutely electric at times. He remains a great long-term option; his short-term game may need to a couple games to get back in focus. The good news? Hart wasn't pulled, which was a nice change given his previous two games prior to injury.
