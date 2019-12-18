Flyers' Carter Hart: Turns aside 40 shots
Hart allowed one goal on 41 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old set the tone with 16 saves in a scoreless first period. He yielded a power-play goal with a 2-0 lead late in the second, but the Flyers answered within the first five minutes of the third period. Hart is 5-2-0 with a .933 save percentage in his last eight games. Overall, he is 11-7-3 with a 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage in 23 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Gets starting nod versus Ducks•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Makes relief appearance in loss•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Winning streak comes to end•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine against Wild•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Snaps four-game winning streak•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.