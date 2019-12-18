Hart allowed one goal on 41 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old set the tone with 16 saves in a scoreless first period. He yielded a power-play goal with a 2-0 lead late in the second, but the Flyers answered within the first five minutes of the third period. Hart is 5-2-0 with a .933 save percentage in his last eight games. Overall, he is 11-7-3 with a 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage in 23 games this season.