Hart is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't be able to make his scheduled start against Montreal on Tuesday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Samuel Ersson has been summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis to serve as Felix Sandstrom's backup versus the Canadiens. Hart has posted a 21-21-10 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage.