Hart was spectacular Wednesday night, as he made 39 saves in a 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Boston got on the board first by scoring twice before the midway point of the first period. However, Sean Couturier would wind up scoring three goals to lead the Flyers' comeback. Hart made several key saves and also got solid goal support from his teammates, a rare occurrence over Hart's recent stretch of games. The 20-year-old netminder now has won back-to-back starts and three of his last four. Hart's record following the win over Boston is 5-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .915 save percentage this season. He remains the only Flyers goalie worth owning in fantasy and should be highly coveted in dynasty formats due to his age.