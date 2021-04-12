Hart coughed up four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Hart's 100th NHL performance was one that he'd like to forget, as the Flyers gave up a 2-0 lead from the first period and ended up stunned by the league's worst team on record. You'd have to go back to March 18th, a road clash with the Islanders, to see the last time that Hart's emerged victorious from a given contest. Over that seven-game span, he's 0-5-2 with a 4.04 GAA and .850 save percentage. Brian Elliott currently looks like the better goaltender for the Flyers, though he's only played twice in April.