Hart (lower body) told reporters Friday that he'll be ready for Philadelphia's regular-season opener versus New Jersey on Oct. 13, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Hart has been limited by a lower-body injury during training camp, but he should get into at least one of Philadelphia's three remaining exhibition contests before presumably getting the starting nod for Opening Night. Hart will be looking to bounce back after a rough 2021-22 campaign during which he posted a 13-24-7 record to go along with a sub-par 3.16 GAA and .905 save percentage.