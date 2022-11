Hart will guard the road net Tuesday versus Columbus, according to Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hart is 6-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .937 save percentage in 10 games this season. He has done worse lately though, stopping 47 of 53 shots in two straight losses. One of those two losses was against Columbus on Thursday, so this is an opportunity for him to get revenge. Columbus' offense is tied for 25th place with 2.71 goals per game.