Hart will defend the home net in Monday's game versus St. Louis, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 20-year-old backstop was welcomed to the NHL with two straight victories, but he has since lost four straight games and recorded an unappealing .876 save percentage in that span. This will be a solid opportunity for Hart to get back on track, as the Blues can't find any consistency and rank 21st in the league with 2.82 goals per game.