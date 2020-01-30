Flyers' Carter Hart: Will miss at least one more week
Hart (abdomen) is feeling "significantly better" following the All-Star break, but he'll still be sidelined for at least one more week, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Next Thursday's matchup with New Jersey seems like a realistic target for Hart's return to action, but the Flyers aren't going to take any risks with their up-and-coming netminder, and they can afford to do so, as Brian Elliott has been excellent during his absence. Elliott and Alex Lyon will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Hart is given the green light.
