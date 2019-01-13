Hart will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss to the Devils, where he yielded three goals on 26 shots. The 20-year-old netminder has held his own for the most part despite a 3-5-1 record, as he has a .916 save percentage and 2.54 GAA in that stretch. Hart will draw a favorable matchup versus the Wild, who have scored just six goals in the last four games.