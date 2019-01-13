Flyers' Carter Hart: Will patrol blue paint Monday
Hart will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss to the Devils, where he yielded three goals on 26 shots. The 20-year-old netminder has held his own for the most part despite a 3-5-1 record, as he has a .916 save percentage and 2.54 GAA in that stretch. Hart will draw a favorable matchup versus the Wild, who have scored just six goals in the last four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...