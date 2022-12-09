Hart will start on the road against Vegas on Friday.
Hart has an 8-8-4 record with a 2.79 GAA and .911 save percentage. Over his last 12 contests, he's struggled with a 2-8-2 record, 3.38 GAA and .880 save percentage. Vegas' offense ranks 12th with 3.32 goals per game.
