Flyers' Carter Hart: Will start Friday
Hart is in line to start Friday evening versus the visiting Islanders, though he'll eventually give way to Anthony Stolarz, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart is a confident goalie prospect who took home a gold medal for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships. Additionally, he led the WHL in GAA (1.60) and save percentage (0.947) over 41 games for Everett in the 2017-18 campaign. Hart is already showing that he can hang with NHL competition, having been a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities against the Islanders on Monday.
