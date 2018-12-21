Hart has received the starting nod for Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers figure to continue riding the hot hand with Hart until he starts to resemble a 20-year-old goaltender with only two NHL starts to his name. That precisely describes the WHL Everett standout, who has permitted only three goals among 54 shots between wins over the Red Wings and Predators, respectively. Hart's next challenge will arrive against a Columbus team with a 9-5-1 record on the road.