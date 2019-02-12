Flyers' Carter Hart: Win streak snapped by Pens
Hart stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. It was Hart's first loss in almost a month, snapping an eight-start win streak, but the rookie continues to post strong numbers and now has a 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage through 18 outings to begin his NHL career.
