Hart allowed three goals on 25 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Brad Marchand's short-handed goal 8:21 into the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and Patrice Bergeron sealed the deal in the final minute with an empty netter, extending Hart's winless skid to five games (0-4-1). Hart has just one win regulation since the start of March, and he owns a rough .871 save percentage in 24 appearances this season.