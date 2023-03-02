Hart made 22 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Hart gave up a power-play goal to Mika Zibanejad on the game's first shot, but the referees kept parading Rangers to the box until Philadelphia tied the game, and the Flyers finally broke through on their third power play of the opening frame. Philadelphia took the lead in the second period, but the Rangers took control in the third and tied the game before Vladimir Tarasenko blew the puck by Hart to end it in overtime. Hart dropped to 0-4-2 in his last six decisions and 16-19-10 overall.