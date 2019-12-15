Hart stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

Hart brought a four-game winning streak into the night, but ran into a resurgent Wild squad. The 21-year-old has stabilized his season since a brutal opening month and will get a chance to get back into the win column Sunday in Winnipeg. For the season, Hart is 10-6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and .907 save percentage.