Flyers' Carter Hart: Winning streak comes to end
Hart stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.
Hart brought a four-game winning streak into the night, but ran into a resurgent Wild squad. The 21-year-old has stabilized his season since a brutal opening month and will get a chance to get back into the win column Sunday in Winnipeg. For the season, Hart is 10-6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and .907 save percentage.
