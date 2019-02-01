Hart made 23 saves Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

The kid has now won five straight. It remains to be seen if the Flyers will seek out goaltending this summer, so Hart can continue to develop his game. In the short term, the kid is a must-roll given the heat in his game. Long-term, Hart could be the first Flyers' goaltender in the last two decades to be worth his weight in orange and black. The fantasy investment is worth it.