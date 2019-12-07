Play

Hart turned aside 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The second-year netminder made a huge gaffe that led directly to an Anthony Duclair short-handed tally, but otherwise Hart had a solid afternoon. He's won four straight starts, and on the year the 21-year-old is 10-5-3 with a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage.

