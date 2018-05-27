Hart was named the CHL's Goaltender of the Year on Saturday.

The 19-year-old made history with this award win, as he is now the first player to be named the Canadian Hockey League's Goaltender of the Year twice. On top of that, he was the WHL's Player of the Year as well. Hart had a 1.60 GAA and .947 save percentage, and he's perhaps the best goalie prospect in all the NHL. The Flyers will be lucky to have him once he's ready to make the jump to the big league.