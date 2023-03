Hart made 41 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder allowed one goal in each period, but the Flyers scored four in the second period alone to hand Hart his second straight win and 19th of the season. His numbers remain erratic as he plays behind a sketchy Philadelphia roster that has the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference, but Hart has held his own in March, going 3-2-1 over six starts with a 2.99 GAA and .911 save percentage.