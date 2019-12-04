Flyers' Carter Hart: Wins third straight
Hart allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 6-1 victory against the Maples Leafs on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has found his groove, as he's yielded only one goal in each of his last three games -- all wins. Hart is 3-0-1 with a .952 save percentage in four games since Nov. 23. Behind this hot streak, Hart is 9-5-3 with a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage in 18 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.