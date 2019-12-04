Hart allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 6-1 victory against the Maples Leafs on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has found his groove, as he's yielded only one goal in each of his last three games -- all wins. Hart is 3-0-1 with a .952 save percentage in four games since Nov. 23. Behind this hot streak, Hart is 9-5-3 with a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage in 18 games this season.