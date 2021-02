Hart stopped 33 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

He might have liked to have a couple of those goals back, but overall Hart at least looked healthy after he sat last game due to back spasms. The 22-year-old is 5-2-2 on the season thanks to the Flyers' offense, but he's given up at least four goals in five of his last seven appearances, saddling Hart with a 3.49 GAA and .897 save percentage.