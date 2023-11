Hart (middle body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against San Jose, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Hart, who was injured Wednesday against Buffalo, was slated to be out of action for seven-to-14 days. Still, there is a chance that he could be available to return as soon as this weekend. The Flyers visit the Ducks on Friday and play on the road against the Kings on Saturday. If Hart remains unavailable, Samuel Ersson and Cal Petersen could alternate starts over the next three games.