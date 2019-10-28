Flyers' Carter Hart: Yanked in loss to Islanders
Hart allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Expected to give Brian Elliott the night off after the veteran started Saturday, Hart lasted just over 28 minutes before Elliott was forced to replace him. Given Hart's struggles, it might be time for the Flyers to consider giving him an extended break to allow him to refocus and work on his game. Over his last three appearances, Hart has allowed 12 goals on 43 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.