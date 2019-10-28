Hart allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Expected to give Brian Elliott the night off after the veteran started Saturday, Hart lasted just over 28 minutes before Elliott was forced to replace him. Given Hart's struggles, it might be time for the Flyers to consider giving him an extended break to allow him to refocus and work on his game. Over his last three appearances, Hart has allowed 12 goals on 43 shots.