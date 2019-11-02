Hart allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils on Friday.

The important thing is Hart came up with three saves in the shootout, but again, the 21-year-old struggled. He owns an .867 save percentage and 3.23 GAA, which are actually small improvements from the numbers he had coming into the night. Hart is also 3-3-1 in eight starts.

