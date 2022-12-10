Hart allowed two goals on 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was a solid outing for Hart, but the Flyers' offense didn't give him enough support, and his defense left him out to dry on Jonathan Marchessault's end-to-end rush in overtime. Hart dropped to 8-8-5 with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage, but just two of his wins have come in the last month. He's still the Flyers' best option in goal, and a more favorable matchup awaits in Arizona on Sunday should he get the start.