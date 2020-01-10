Flyers' Chris Stewart: Absent from practice
Stewart didn't practice with the team Friday due to illness, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Stewart's status for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay should be considered questionable at this point. If the winger is unable to suit up, David Kase figures to slot into his fourth-line role.
More News
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Sitting in the press box•
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Records fighting major in win•
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Dominating in hits•
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Averaging two hits per game•
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Physically imposing with Flyers•
-
Flyers' Chris Stewart: Inks one-year deal with Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.