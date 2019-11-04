Flyers' Chris Stewart: Averaging 2.0 hits per game

Stewart has one assist with a minus-2 rating, 12 PIM and 16 hits in eight games this season.

The 32-year-old is known for his physicality, which he's taken to another level this season -- returning to his younger form. Stewart is averaging 2.0 hits per game this season, which he's never done during his career. It's a small sample, but owners have to like that start. He's also been a strong contributor in the PIM. If owners can afford to take his minimal scoring, he should continue to excel in hits and PIM this season.