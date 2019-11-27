Play

Flyers' Chris Stewart: Dominating in hits

Stewart has one assist with a minus-2 rating, 12 PIM and 17 hits in nine games this season.

The 32-year-old can supply plenty of hits and PIM when he plays, but that's not often enough for most owners. He hasn't played more than 54 games in a season since 2016-17, and owners shouldn't expect that to change with the Flyers this season.

