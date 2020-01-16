Flyers' Chris Stewart: Headed for minors
Stewart cleared waivers Thursday and will be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.
Stewart's demotion was expected as long as he went unclaimed off the waiver wire. Considering the winger managed just one helper in 16 games this year and averaged a meager 7:47 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a shock to see him land in the minors. If he can rediscover his game, the Toronto native could eventually make his way back to Philadelphia this season.
