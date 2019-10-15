Flyers' Chris Stewart: Inks one-year deal with Flyers

Stewart signed a one-year, one-way contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Stewart attended Philadelphia's training camp on a professional tryout agreement, but was unable to land a deal prior to the start of the regular season. The Flyers evidently liked what they saw in terms of the winger's size and veteran leadership during camp, which led to them coming to terms with the 31-year-old less than two weeks into the campaign. Stewart should be a solid rotational option for Philadelphia in 2019-20, but he won't be worth roster consideration in fantasy circles.