Flyers' Chris Stewart: Lands PTO with Philadelphia

Stewart signed a professional tryout offer with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Stewart signed a one-year contract with HC Slovan Bratislava of the KHL ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but he ultimately backed out of the deal citing "serious family problems." The 31-year-old winger, who notched 16 points in 54 games split between the Flames and Wild in 2017-18, will now attempt to make an NHL comeback. Stewart should be considered a long shot to make Philadelphia's roster, but it's possible new head coach Alain Vigneault will be intrigued by his gritty nature.