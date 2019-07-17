Flyers' Chris Stewart: Lands PTO with Philadelphia
Stewart signed a professional tryout offer with the Flyers on Wednesday.
Stewart signed a one-year contract with HC Slovan Bratislava of the KHL ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but he ultimately backed out of the deal citing "serious family problems." The 31-year-old winger, who notched 16 points in 54 games split between the Flames and Wild in 2017-18, will now attempt to make an NHL comeback. Stewart should be considered a long shot to make Philadelphia's roster, but it's possible new head coach Alain Vigneault will be intrigued by his gritty nature.
