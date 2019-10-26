Flyers' Chris Stewart: Physically imposing with Flyers
Stewart has one assist with a plus-2 rating and five PIM in four games this season.
Considering he's been with the Flyers on a full-time basis for a mere 10 days, that's not bad at all. In the early going, he appears to be back to his 2016-17 form when he recorded 94 PIM. However, outside of maybe penalty minutes, Stewart doesn't excel in any particular category, making him hard to roster in any format. In his last full NHL season, Stewart posted 10 goals and 16 points with a minus-5 rating and 27 PIM in 54 games during 2017-18.
