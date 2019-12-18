Flyers' Chris Stewart: Records fighting major in win
Stewart posted seven PIM in a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.
The veteran forward committed a hooking penalty and a fighting major. The big day in the sin bin gives Stewart more than 1.0 PIM per game. That's been the norm throughout his career, but he was far from that average last season. Stewart has 21 PIM with one assist and no goals in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.