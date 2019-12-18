Play

Flyers' Chris Stewart: Records fighting major in win

Stewart posted seven PIM in a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.

The veteran forward committed a hooking penalty and a fighting major. The big day in the sin bin gives Stewart more than 1.0 PIM per game. That's been the norm throughout his career, but he was far from that average last season. Stewart has 21 PIM with one assist and no goals in 13 games this season.

