Flyers' Chris Stewart: Sitting in the press box

Stewart has been a healthy scratch in four of the last five games for the Flyers.

The veteran wing recorded seven PIM, which includes a fighting major, against the Ducks on Dec. 17, and since then, he's only played in one of the past five games. Stewart will probably have to prove he can supply more than penalty minutes in order to return to the lineup. Stewart has no goals with one assist, a minus-6 rating and 21 PIM in 14 games this season.