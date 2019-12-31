Flyers' Chris Stewart: Sitting in the press box
Stewart has been a healthy scratch in four of the last five games for the Flyers.
The veteran wing recorded seven PIM, which includes a fighting major, against the Ducks on Dec. 17, and since then, he's only played in one of the past five games. Stewart will probably have to prove he can supply more than penalty minutes in order to return to the lineup. Stewart has no goals with one assist, a minus-6 rating and 21 PIM in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.