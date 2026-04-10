Dvorak scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Dvorak has three goals and three assists over his last six games, with just one of those six points coming on the power play. He's had a strong year in a top-six role for the Flyers, providing steady two-way play. Dvorak reached the 50-point mark Thursday, sitting at 18 goals, 32 assists, 149 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating over 78 appearances. Prior to this season, he had never had more than 38 points in a single campaign.