Dvorak (undisclosed) stands a good chance of playing in Game 3 against Carolina on Thursday despite having a day-to-day injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dvorak has three assists, 15 shots and 16 hits in eight appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also had 18 goals and 51 points in 80 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Noah Cates (lower body) won't return for the remainder of the second round, which will likely push Garnet Hathaway back into the lineup. If Philadelphia is also without Dvorak on Thursday, then Garrett Wilson might play as well.